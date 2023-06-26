LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A nautical celebration nearly two decades running is set for another year on the Elk River, and organizers have a new aspect they’re excited about!

The 17th Annual Elk River Party is set for Saturday, July 1 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Anderson Creek. Mike and Bridget Jackson host the event, which will feature local band Sipsey Falls, whose Facebook page describes as a “high energy traditional country band.”

Grab your boat and float on in to the free no-invitation-needed event, where you can request songs by scanning a code – something organizers say hasn’t been done at any other boat party on the Elk.

There are a few rules in place to make sure the celebration is a safe one. Marine Police ask anyone with alcoholic drinks to keep them in cups – no bottles allowed. Life jackets are also required for each person on board.

Organizers ask that all trash stays on the boats to keep the river litter-free, and in general, be respectful of each other’s space.

To learn more details or to stay updated on any changes, you can follow the event page here.