CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) — In one of the biggest planned events in downtown Cullman’s history, organizers of the Cullman Strawberry Festival expect a Saturday of more than 15,000 visitors.

City Parks & Recreations Executive Director Nathan Anderson tells News 19 the event is one of the oldest strawberry festivals in the South, and after 2021’s edition was scaled down there are big expectations.

“This year we’re actually going back full force, bringing everything in with the works, the music, the crafts,” Anderson said. “Of course, the farmers are our star attraction, and the vending. It’s just going to be a large festival for people of all ages to enjoy.”

The 83rd annual edition coincides with strawberries hitting peak season, Anderson added, and the 100+ vendors and local farmers will make sure visitors know.

“This is a big day for the [farmers],” he said. “We run our farmers market here, which is a beautiful structure through the season. But this is a big time for us to just make it all about them.”

Besides the fresh strawberries and other desserts there’s plenty of music on the schedule, including from the 2021 winner of American Idol.

“The music entertainment at the end of the night, I think, is going to touch every age and interest,” Anderson said. “And anything we can do to bring attention to agriculture here and celebrate it, (because) music brings everybody together and people love it.”

The City of Moulton is also making the most of the season with its own strawberry festival just up the road. It continues Friday night, and runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Cullman’s festival lasts Saturday from the 7 a.m. farmers market to final music performances through 10 p.m., Anderson said.