(WHNT) – Do you remember where you were when you heard your favorite song? Maybe you heard “Piano Man” on a road trip to see your grandparents, or “Heart-Shaped Box” on vinyl in the basement of your parent’s house or “Pompeii” while laying in bed doing homework.

Those memories span through generations!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the world’s favorite albums that are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year:

Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd

Released: March 1, 1973

The eighth studio album by the genre-pioneering psychedelic rock band is highly regarded as one of the best and most influential albums of all time. “Dark Side of the Moon” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Library of Congress in 2012, and became one of the top 5 best-selling albums of all time.

Piano Man, Billy Joel

Released: November 9, 1973

Billy Joel’s second studio album came after his disputes with his former record label, and ultimately became his ‘breakthrough’ album. According to the National Registry, while both the album and the single of the same name are well known now, neither were popular at the time of release.

The Hurting, Tears for Fears

Released: March 7, 1983

The British new wave band’s debut album peaked at No. 1 on the UK Album Chart in its second week of release. It was also among the Top 40 in Australia, Canada, Germany and New Zealand. The album is loosely based on experiences of child abuse, trauma and depression.

Speaking in Tongues, The Talking Heads

Released: June 1, 1983

Lauded as one of the greatest albums of the 80s, the Talking Heads’ fifth studio album “Speaking in Tongues” became the band’s commercial breakthrough. The album also yielded the band’s only U.S. top-ten hit, “Burning Down the House.”

Synchronicity, The Police

Released: June 17, 1983

“Synchronicity” is the final album recorded by British rock band The Police. It contains all of the popular hits, like “Every Breath You Take” and “Wrapped Around Your Finger.” It was chosen for preservation by the Librarian of Congress in 2023.

Shout at the Devil, Mötley Crüe

Released: September 23, 1983

The band’s second album is considered their breakthrough album. “Shout at the Devil” sold 200,000 copies in its first two weeks and established Mötley Crüe as one of the top-selling metal groups of the 80s.

In Utero, Nirvana

Released: September 21, 1993

“In Utero” is the third, and final, album Nirvana made. At the time of release, however, the band did not know this would be the last album. It reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and UK Albums Chart. The band reached unexpected success with their sophomore album, “Nevermind,” and saw a very similar triumph with this final album.

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), Wu-Tang Clan

Released: November 9, 1993

The debut studio album by the notorious rap group Wu-Tang Clan ended up paving the way for several East Coast rappers. In 2022, the Librarian of Congress chose “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” to be preserved due to the part it played in shaping hardcore rap.

Fallen, Evanescence

Released: March 4, 2003

The album was the band’s debut and several of the band’s most notable songs were recorded on “Fallen.” Evanescence received five nominations at the 46th Grammy Awards: Album of the Year, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song (“Bring Me To Life”), Best Hard Rock Performance and Best New Artist. They won the latter two.

Meteora, Linkin Park

Released: March 25, 2003

The title of Linkin Park’s second studio album, “Meteora,” was taken from Greek Orthodox monasteries. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 810,000 copies in its first week. It is listed as one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.

Take This to Your Grave, Fall Out Boy

Released: May 6, 2003

The debut studio album of American pop-punk band Fall Out Boy is ranked No. 9 on Rolling Stone’s “50 Greatest Pop Punk Albums.” According to them, “Take This to Your Grave” led to a whole new “genre-blurring scene.” Their successful career has been partly credited to the album.

Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends, Coldplay

Released: June 12, 2008

Often referred to as just “Viva la Vida,” the fourth studio album by Coldplay was a success worldwide. It was nominated for two Grammys at the 2009 awards show: Album of the Year and Best Rock Album, winning the latter. It eventually became the bestselling album of the year.

Vessel, twenty one pilots

Released: January 8, 2013

“Vessel” is the third studio album by the American alternative band twenty one pilots. The album’s certification made history for the band by making them the only artist or group to have every song from two separate albums certified gold or silver.

Bad Blood, Bastille

Released: March 4, 2013 (U.K.), September 3, 2013 (U.S.)

The first studio album by British alternative rock band Bastille debuted at No. 1 on the U.K. album charts and stayed there for three non-consecutive weeks. Their most popular song, “Pompeii,” landed at No. 11 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Rock Songs at the decade’s end.

Pure Heroine, Lorde

Released: September 27, 2013

The New Zealand singer-songwriter’s breakout album was released when she was only 16 years old. Subsequently, it helped her land a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list at only 17. The single “Royals” received worldwide acclaim and she became one of the youngest artists to top the Billboard 100. The song also received three Grammy nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, which she won the latter two.