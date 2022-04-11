SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — As Ukrainian refugees continue to trickle into California from Mexico, there is a constant flow of materials and supplies that is being dropped off for them.

Aside from food and water, even wheelchairs are being brought to Ped West, one of the pedestrian crossings at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

On Monday, tables were covered with doughnuts, muffins and buckets filled with KFC fried chicken, and kids could be seen eating Pringles and slurping from the ever-popular Cup O’ Noodles.

A young Ukrainian migrant has a snack on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Border Report)

The items are offered to Ukrainian migrants as soon as they venture out of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.

The unsolicited donations are being brought to the border crossing by mostly average residents who just want to help.

And migrants are taking note.

One Ukrainian woman named Tatiana said she felt “American love.”

She and her 5-year-old daughter crossed the border on Monday morning and were waiting for a relative to pick them up and drive them to the Los Angeles area.

Tatiana is reportedly like most Ukrainians who are entering the U.S. through this border crossing. They have relatives north of the border who are driving down to pick them up.

California has one of the largest Ukrainian American populations in the country.

Some of the migrants are being driven to San Diego’s international airport to board flights across North America.

A Ukrainian migrant and her son wait for their ride after crossing the border at San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The transportation is being arranged on whiteboards that have been laid out by the volunteers offering rides to not only the airport, but the Amtrak train station and bus depot in downtown San Diego.



International organizations such as Samaritan’s Purse and everyday citizens are now involved in providing materials for Ukrainian migrants entering the U.S. through Ped West at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

And now, a group called Samaritan’s Purse based in North Carolina has set up shop to lend more support to the migrants.

The organization says it provides help to victims of famine, natural disasters, poverty and war.

Off-camera one of its volunteers said that’s why they’re here, but are also involved in Ukraine and Moldova.

President Biden has said he will allow 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to enter the country.