McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The North American Development Bank, NADBank, which develops green energy and infrastructure for the U.S.-Mexico border, is hosting a summit this week that is expected to draw leaders from both countries to San Antonio, Texas.

The NADBank Summit 2023 will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Westin Riverwalk. Though it will replace NADBank’s annual U.S.-Mexico Border Environmental Forum, the “Summit follows the same institutional dynamics,” a NADBank spokesperson told Border Report.

Mexican Ambassador to the United States Esteban Moctezuma is scheduled to discuss the economic integration of both countries during the opening keynote address on Wednesday morning.

U.S. Commissioner for the International Boundary and Water Commission Maria Elena Giner is scheduled to speak at the NADBank Summit 2023 in San Antonio this week. She spoke at last year’s NADBank-sponsored U.S.-Mexico Border Environmental Forum. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

He is to be followed by various panel discussions on nearshoring, water challenges and climate issues. Panelists include economists, NADBank leaders, the president of Mexico’s maquiladora industry, the chairwoman of the Texas Water Development Board, and U.S. commissioner for the International Boundary and Water Commission Maria Elena Giner, according to the summit’s schedule.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the Governor of the Mexican state of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda, are scheduled to give the keynote luncheon speeches on Wednesday, followed by panels on renewable energy, border manufacturing, and other border investment opportunities.

Ramiro Cavazos, the president and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, will deliver a keynote speech on Thursday. That will lead to a panel discussion on border investment opportunities with officials from the Mexican states of Nuevo León, Chihuahua, and Coahuila.

