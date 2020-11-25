Border agents find smuggled migrants in car trunk at California checkpoint, CBP says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents found two undocumented immigrants hidden in the trunk of a small car on Saturday at a checkpoint in California, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Agents referred the Nissan Sentra to a secondary inspection about 1:30 p.m. at the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 78 in Blythe, California, where they found two Mexican nationals hiding in the trunk.
Agents seized the vehicle and arrested the female driver and a male passenger — both U.S. citizens — on charges of “alien smuggling.”
“Smugglers, who are driven only by financial gains, have no regard for their human cargo and often hide them in confined spaces like a vehicle’s trunk in an effort to sneak them past law enforcement and through federal checkpoints,” CBP said in the news release. “Luckily, this incident did not prove to be successful for these two smugglers, and the aliens were found to be in good health.”
