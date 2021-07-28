Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Children and Mental Health
COVID-19
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Shoals CrimeStoppers
Northeast Alabama
BBB Consumer Alerts
STEM
Alabama News
Washington DC Bureau
Newsfeed Now
Border Report
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Gulf Coast Forecast
Weather Closings & Delays
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Live Alert 19 App
Traffic
Sports
Japan 2020
Mile High Matchup
SEC Media Days
Trash Pandas
NFL Draft
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
WHNT Video Center
Traffic
Noon Interviews
WHNT Live Stream
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Make-A-Wish
The Story
Garden Tips
BestReviews
Pets
Wellness Wednesday
Leadership Perspectives
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Community Calendar
Contests
Newsletter
Contact Us
WHNT News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
News 19 App
Advertise With Us
Station Tours
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Back to School Photos 2021
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
LIVE BLOG: Blakely theft trial continues – minus one juror – into Day 13
Here’s how each Alabama county is doing in the fight against COVID-19
Man held on $1 million bond for drug trafficking and posession
Engineers prepare new corridor connecting I-565 to Redstone Arsenal
Man accused of sexually assaulting child in Boaz
Latest News
Vacationing couple struck by lightning in front of their children in Florida
Pfizer says booster shot can help protect against delta variant
Video
Missouri Boy Scout chaperone accused of placing hidden cameras in bathrooms at camp
Video
More News