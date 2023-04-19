(Our Auto Expert) — Introducing the new flagship electric sedan from Volkswagen: the VW ID7. With an estimated driving range of 340 miles on a single charge, this mid-size sedan is perfect for long journeys across North America, Europe, and Asia.

One of the standout features of the ID7 is its ability to keep you comfortable throughout the ride. The seats are designed to dry you, and the enhanced adaptive damping system and adaptive seat climate control with massage functions make the ID7 the perfect electric business-class vehicle.

But it’s not just about comfort–the ID7 is also designed to reduce wind resistance, with a drag coefficient of just .23 (depending on how you equip it). This is achieved through a low hood, a steeply-raked windshield, and a coupe-like roofline with a slightly tapered rear end. The front end is almost completely enclosed, with openings only in the lower area in the form of a central air intake and side air inlets. Under the hood, the ID7 gets a new electric motor and two batteries (77 and 86 kWh).

The new electric motor makes 282 horsepower, with a maximum torque of 402 pound-feet–the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in any VW ID vehicle. The battery is placed under the floor for optimal weight distribution.

Inside, the absence of conventional instruments is replaced by a small digital screen and an augmented reality heads-up display. The 15-inch infotainment display has a new menu structure and touch sliders for operating the air conditioning system. The 15-inch screen also has settings for the air-conditioning system, and access to the seat heating, seat ventilation, and seat massage functions are always displayed. The new ID.7 has a standard 10-color ambient lighting system and a 700 W premium sound system from Harman Kardon. But perhaps the most impressive feature of the ID7’s interior is the driver and front passenger seats.

These seats are designed for maximum comfort with up to 14 electrical adjustment options, temperature and moisture sensors, and three special modes (maximum heating, ventilation, or drying). The newly developed massage function of the optional ergo Active seats for the driver and front passenger offers exceptionally high comfort. It has a seal of approval from the independent German Campaign for Healthier Backs.

With its sleek design, impressive driving range, and luxurious interior, the VW ID7 is set to be a game-changer in electric vehicles. And with VW also making ID 3,4,5,6, and ID Buzz, it’s clear that the future of driving is electric for VW.