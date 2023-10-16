Toyota on Monday teased two fully electric concept cars that appear to make a fresh, coordinated design statement and may hint at production models in the works for later in the decade.

Both concepts, headed for a Tokyo auto show debut later this month, play to the transition of mobility to “a lifestyle partner closely aligned with each customer’s individual values.”

One of the concepts, the FT-Se, is described as “one of the options for sports cars in the carbon-neutral era”—leaving it unanswered as to whether this is one of the options for Toyota in the EV transition or whether it is one of several Toyota electric sports cars in the works.

The FT-Se is wide and low, with dimensions not yet released, and it offers a low instrument panel and immersive driving experience—with kneepads intended to be part of the driving experience.

Toyota FT-3e concept

A closely related FT-3e crossover SUV offers exterior styling that’s “as simple as possible.” That said, both models appear to be heavily creased and contoured along their sides, with flared rear wheelwells.

The FT-3e boasts “personalized services powered by innovative technologies,” with no examples given yet. As seen on some other EV concepts but not yet in production, the FT-3e’s exterior displays update on battery charge, cabin temperature, and air quality as the driver approaches the car.

Toyota EV concept for 2026

Toyota has recently plotted the timeline for its solid-state EV batteries as ready for commercial use by 2027 or 2028, and it’s suggested that a future flagship EV it teased back in May will also debut at Tokyo. It’s also confirmed a U.S.-made three-row electric SUV for 2025.

At the same time, these announcements have been omitting any deeper volume commitment to EVs, as some information suggests Toyota’s true volume EV push won’t happen until 2028 or so, leaving a full vehicle cycle ahead before the automaker gets serious about committing to battery electric models. An American marketing push announced last month to call hybrids without charge ports “hybrid EVs” doesn’t suggest the true EVs are coming on any quicker. Perhaps a nuts-and-bolts update will be part of the automaker’s presentation at Tokyo along with these concepts.

