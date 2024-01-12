Dodge on Friday teased the production version of a coupe that will serve as the replacement for the Challenger coupe and Charger sedan, showing photos of what it calls a “pre-production model” in a Facebook post.

Scheduled for a reveal later this year, the coupe appears very close to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept first shown in 2022. Dodge previously indicated that this concept would preview a production EV. Production of the Charger and Challenger ceased at the end of 2023.

Teaser image of electric Dodge Challenger successor

While Dodge is dropping V-8s in favor of electric motors, it’s sticking with the retro styling that was a hallmark of the outgoing Challenger. But instead of paying homage to the 1970 Challenger, the Daytona SRT concept bears a strong resemblance to the 1968 Charger of “Bullitt,” “Dukes of Hazzard,” and “Fast and Furious” fame. That seems to have carried over to the production version.

The Daytona SRT concept also featured an all-wheel-drive powertrain Dodge said would be good for up to 800 hp, as well as a “multi-speed” transmission to provide distinct shift points like an internal-combustion car. It’s unclear if all of these features will make it to the production version, which is expected to use Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform, one of four dedicated EV architectures developed by the automaker for future electric models.

Teaser image of electric Dodge Challenger successor

Dodge also previously showed a drag-racing version of the Daytona SRT concept called the Banshee, likely previewing a Drag Pak version of the production models that Dodge could sell to drag racers through its Direct Connection parts program, similar to what it did with the Challenger.

It’s widely expected that alongside the electric versions will be a gas-powered powertrain. The automaker’s Hurricane turbocharged inline-6 will likely slot under the hood of these future muscle cars.

The production Dodge Charger Daytona (or whatever it ends up being called) likely won’t offer a V-8, but Dodge isn’t done with them just yet. The brand is rolling out “Last Call” special editions of the V-8 Durango SUV for 2024, similar to what it did for the Challenger and Charger in their final model year. That will likely be the end for the V-8 at Dodge, as Stellantis’ focus on electrification has meant that the V-8’s days have been numbered for a while.

