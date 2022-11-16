Czech race car specialist Praga will reveal its first hypercar on Nov. 23.

The new car, previewed in a teaser photo and video, has been designed for the track but will still be legal on the road, including potentially in the U.S.

The company, which is represented here by Praga Racing West at Sonoma Raceway in California, said the car is planned for all major hypercar markets.

Praga said the car is already at a late stage of development. Production is scheduled to start in 2023, with just 12 examples planned for the first year.

What we know is that the car will pack a powerful gas engine and lightweight carbon-fiber construction—a combination that will deliver a “dramatic” power-to-weight ratio, according to the company. The teaser footage also hints at a closed cabin, a roof-mounted scoop, titanium exhaust tips, and Alcon brakes.

More details, including pricing, will be announced during next week’s reveal.

