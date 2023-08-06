Lamborghini marks its 60th anniversary this year, and to help celebrate the automaker unveiled a one-off Huracán Sterrato with an elaborate paint job during a customer event held last week in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, Italy.

Named Opera Unica, the one-off is the product of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalization department and was inspired by “the vibrant blues of Sardinia’s seas and skies,” according to the automaker.

The hand-painted exterior took over 370 hours to complete. The design, meant to look like frozen liquid, is comprised of three shades of blue. A base of Blu Amnis was applied first, then etched into by hand with Blu Grifo, followed by an additional layer of Blu Fedra. The blue paint scheme is paired with matte black for the roof, sills, light bar, and front rear splitters, and fender flares. The 19-inch wheels are matte black as well.

Inside, the Opera Unica features exposed carbon fiber, Alcantara, and leather trim. Like all Huracán Sterratos, the Opera Unica has a dashboard plaque highlighting its place as one of 1,499 in the series. The one-off also has a second plaque denoting its uniqueness which, along with the cover for the engine stop/start button, is finished in the same liquid-effect paint scheme as the exterior.

Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica

The Huracán Sterrato Opera Unica will be displayed at the Lamborghini Lounge in Porto Cervo. Lamborghini hasn’t discussed plans to build additional copies, but the automaker announced a series of Huracán 60th anniversary editions earlier this year.

As of August, Lamborghini is on track to surpass annual deliveries of 10,000 units for the first time this year. That momentum appears to be carrying forward to the Aventador-replacing Revuelto plug-in hybrid, which is already sold out for the next two years.

The Huracán’s production is also sold out to the end of its run in mid-2024. Its successor will be a plug-in hybrid as well, arriving in late 2024.

