Karma is gearing up to launch an electric sports car and an electric sedan, but at present the company’s sole offering is a sedan powered by a series plug-in hybrid setup.

It’s called the GS-6, and Karma recently let Jay Leno behind the wheel for the latest episode of his “Jay Leno’s Garage” YouTube series.

Karma is the company born out of the remains of the original Fisker Automotive. Karma’s first model, the 2017 Revero, was a series plug-in hybrid sedan which evolved its design from the original Fisker Karma. The Revero was updated and renamed the GS-6 for 2021, though differences are hard to spot.

The powertrain in the GS-6 features two electric motors at the rear axle for a combined 536 hp. There’s a 28-kwh battery that the EPA estimates at 61 miles on a charge. The vehicle also packs a BMW-sourced 1.5-liter turbo-3 that serves purely as a generator.

Three grades are available for the GS-6: Standard, Luxury and Sport. The Sport has a 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds versus about 4.5 seconds for the Standard and Luxury grades. The Sport also comes with 22-inch wheels as standard, instead of 21-inch wheels on the other grades. Other upgrades include torque vectoring and vented brake rotors from Brembo.

Not many series plug-in hybrids are available at present, but more are coming, including a 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger. However, Karma’s future lies in pure electric vehicles.

The company last November showed off a concept for an electric sports car called the Kaveya. The production version is due in late 2025 and will be followed by an electric sedan called the Gyesera.

Karma hasn’t said where production will happen though it will likely be at the company’s plant in Moreno Valley, California, where the GS-6 is built.

