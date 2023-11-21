Well-heeled car collectors should start arranging their finances, as a rare chance to own a future collectable is here.

An Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, one of just 42 examples, including two prototypes, is up for private sale via RM Sotheby’s.

The single-owner car is located in Dubai, and according to its listing has only been used twice, once for its factory shakedown and another time for a track event. Both runs took place at the Bahrain International Circuit, where the car “comfortably” managed lap times of 1:48, according to the listing. That’s about 20 seconds off the pace of modern Formula 1 cars.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro is a track-only version of the Valkyrie road car, which is being built in a run of 150 coupes plus an additional 85 roadsters. However, the AMR Pro is a very different beast than the road car, with its aerodynamics, body, and chassis substantially altered. The biggest difference is the chassis that’s 14.96 inches longer in wheelbase compared to the road car, 3.78 inches wider at the front, and 4.53 inches wider at the rear.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro – Photo credit: RM Sotheby’s

The changes are due to the AMR Pro being based on original designs for a Valkyrie LMH program, which Aston Martin pulled the plug on in 2020. The program was revived in October, and Aston Martin will further develop the AMR Pro to meet the latest LMH rules in time for the 2025 seasons of the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, where it will run in the respective Hypercar and GTP premier classes.

All Valkyrie variants feature a Cosworth-developed 6.5-liter V-12 that screams to 11,000 rpm, though the AMR Pro skips the road car’s mild-hybrid system. Peak output from the V-12 alone is in the vicinity of 1,000 hp. The missing hybrid hardware, coupled with various other weight-saving measures, means the AMR Pro weighs around 330 pounds less than the road car.

To ensure owners will be able to get the most out of their cars, Aston Martin is running a special program that provides access to driving coaches at scheduled track events.

An example of the Valkyrie road car also hit the used market earlier this month. Like this Valkyrie AMR Pro, it also has what amounts to delivery miles.

