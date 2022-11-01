A new version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is coming to the annual SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas from Nov. 1-4. It’s called the Charger Daytona SRT Banshee Concept, and it previews a drag racing version of the car, as well as power upgrades to be offered through Dodge’s Direct Connection aftermarket arm. Dodge also released possible power figures on Tuesday, the opening day of the SEMA show.

The Daytona SRT Concept’s horsepower ratings could preview those of the future production version of the Charger Daytona SRT EV, or whatever it may be called. Power starts at 455 hp and is accompanied by all-wheel drive. Dodge names the concept models for the combined kilowatt rating of their motors, much like it did with the cubic-inch size of the Dodge Charger SRT 392. Thus, the Daytona SRT Concept 440 makes 440 kw, or 590 hp.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept SEMA 2022 update

In addition, each of the 340 and 440 grades will come with DC Stage 1 and DC Stage 2 power kits sold through Direct Connection, Dodge’s in-house performance parts division. The 340 DC Stage 1 will get a 370 badge (and a rating of 370 kw) and make 496 hp, while DC Stage 2 will be called 400 and make 536 hp. The DC Stage 1 upgrade for the 440 level will be called 470 and make 630 hp, while the DC Stage 2 500 version will make 670 hp. These cars will use a 400-volt electrical system.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis noted those are six of the nine possible power levels the production Charger Daytona will offer. Another powertrain called Banshee will use an 800-volt architecture and also get two Direct Connection upgrades. Expect 800 hp or more.

To unlock the extra power, buyers will download and install OTA software based on their VINs. They will also get a crystal key to authenticate the upgrades.

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept SEMA 2022 update

The Banshee Concept appears at SEMA in Stryker Red instead of the Greys of Thunder fans have already seen. It sits on 305-mm drag radials mounted on 18-inch center lock wheels with aluminum center sections, carbon-fiber rims, and titanium bolts. Kuniskis said the light weight of the wheels will improve the moment of inertia; the power will be able to rotate the lighter wheels more quickly. The car likely previews a Drag Pak version Direct Connection would sell to drag racers, and the Stage 2 fender badges indicate it represents the highest output for the future car.

SEMA attendees will get a chance to influence the Charger Daytona’s sound. Dodge will start and rev the car throughout the event to show off its unique Fratzonic exhaust system. The Fratzonic system has a tailpipe and an underbody chamber with baffles. A speaker up front (Kuniskis called it a piston) moves air through the baffles to create a sound that should approximate the way an engine revs based on throttle position. Dodge is tweaking that sound, and customer clinics at the show will let attendees choose sound profiles to pick the one they like. Dodge also said opinion leaders in the automotive performance field will influence the final sound.

Dodge says the way the car sounds could influence the purchase decision. In clinics, the company said 48% of millennials are considering an EV for their next purchase, and 51% of them said a BEV exhaust sound would increase the likelihood of purchase.

The production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona is set to hit the market in 2024.

