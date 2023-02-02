The Ford F-150 has the Raptor, and the Ram 1500 has the TRX, but when it comes to the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 there’s still no high-performance option to be found.

Some years back, Houston, Texas-based PaxPower stepped in to fill that void with its original Jackal. The conversion added the rugged suspension and flared wheel arches inspired by Baja pre-runners, and coupled this with the availability of a V-8 engine.

The company now has a new version of the Jackal based on the updated Silverado introduced for 2022. The Jackal conversion can also be performed on the related GMC Sierra 1500.

The conversion is priced at $24,950 and can be performed on any Silverado grade, including the off-road-ready ZR2 and ZR2 Bison grades that were introduced with the updated Silverado. The only requirement is that the conversion has been designed for the crew-cab, short-bed body.

2023 PaxPower Jackal

The modification work starts with PaxPower’s own wide-body design that adds eight inches to the width of the truck. The new parts can be matched to the existing color or PaxPower can paint the whole truck a new shade.

New suspension parts are then added. These include custom control arms that add six inches to the vehicle track and increase the ride height by three inches. The Jackal also benefits from 2.5-inch coil-overs up front and rear shocks from King Racing that feature remote reservoirs and adjustable damping. The rear is also fitted with Deaver progressive rate leaf springs claimed by PaxPower to provide a better ride and allow for additional travel.

2023 PaxPower Jackal

Rounding off the list of standard modifications include a high-flow Borla exhaust and 17-inch wheels wrapped in 35- or 37-inch BFGoodrich off-road tires.

In the case of the ZR2 models, pricing starts at a lower $19,950 as PaxPower retains the stock Multimatic shocks and model-specific leaf springs.

2023 PaxPower Jackal

Buyers looking to add extra power are also catered to. The Silverado’s 6.2-liter V-8 tends to be the most popular powertrain for Jackal conversions, and PaxPower has a supercharger upgrade that boosts output to 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The upgrade, which costs an additional $12,450, also includes a high-flow intake, a separate cooling system, and an ECU retune.

PaxPower also offers a number of additional accessories. Popular items include custom hoods and bumpers, as well as additional lightning, storage boxes, and interior upgrades.

Related Articles