Porsche continues to fill out it the latest Cayenne lineup with plug-in models.

On Monday, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid debuted as the third plug-in variant of the automaker’s crossover SUV. When it arrives at dealers next spring it will split the difference between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid at $100,750 including a $1,650 destination charge. A fastback Coupe variant costs $105,650.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

A Cayenne S with a V-6, again

While 2024 Porsche Cayenne S celebrates the V-8 engine, the S E-Hybrid model does not. The S E-Hybrid model swaps the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 for a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 and a 130-kw electric motor. Combined system output is rated at 512 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, which is 44 hp and 111 lb-ft more than the V-8-powered S variant.

With more power comes greater speed, and the Cayenne S E-Hybrid will run from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, which is 0.3 second quicker than the gas-powered model without the Sport Chrono package. Porsche said the Cayenne S E-Hybrid can run the quarter-mile in 13.0 seconds, which is a tenth of a second quicker than the V-8 model.

Like other plug-in Cayennes, a 25.9-kwh battery pack replaces the outgoing 17.9-kwh pack. Porsche hasn’t announced electric driving range estimates yet, but noted the Cayenne S E-Hybrid has an 11-kw onboard AC charger that can recharge the battery in roughly 2.5 hours on a 240-volt outlet.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

Cayenne S E-Hybrid gains standard equipment

Porsche has given the Cayenne S E-Hybrid a long list of standard equipment including an air suspension with adaptive dampers. Few details outside of the badging and two filler flaps, one per side, give away that this is a plug-in hybrid Cayenne. A distinct set of 20-inch wheels comes standard, as does quad exhaust with brushed stainless-steel tips. Standard Cayenne S E-Hybrids will feature silver exterior trim, while Coupe models come standard with black exterior trim.

Inside, occupants will find eight-way power-adjustable front sport seats, a Sport Chronograph package that adds a drive mode switch to the steering wheel, stainless-steel pedal pads, and silver-painted trim. A front passenger screen will be available as will a new air purifying system to filter out particles and hazardous substances.

Should the plug-in hybrid Cayenne middle child be too slow, the Turbo E-Hybrid is already on sale with 729 hp, 700 lb-ft, and the ability to sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds. But the more powerful plug-in hybrid costs $148,550 for the standard body style and $153,050 for the Coupe.

