The 2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row crossover SUV costs $40,970, including a $1,375 destination fee, Mazda announced Tuesday. The new and largest vehicle in Mazda’s lineup comes standard with mild-hybrid powertrains and an available plug-in hybrid, and offers seating configurations for six, seven, and eight people.

Top Turbo S models crest $60,000, but Mazda positions its first plug-in hybrid variant in the middle, costing between $49,000 and $58,000. With three new powertrains, standard all-wheel drive, a new 8-speed automatic transmission, and robust standard safety and convenience features, the 2024 Mazda CX-90 nudges Mazda into the premium segment while leading the brand’s electrification strategy.

The CX-90 PHEV costs $4,000 more than the base 3.3 Turbo model. The top 3.3 Turbo S costs between $7,000 to $8,000 more than the base 3.3 Turbo.

Mazda equips every CX-90 with standard driver-assist tech such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, LED headlights and taillights, and a rear seat reminder.

Base 3.3 Turbo models have a 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 that makes 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. It pairs with a 48-volt battery and a small motor for a mild-hybrid setup that helps to boost EPA-estimated fuel economy to 24 mpg city, 28 highway, 25 combined. That represents an improvement of 4 mpg city and 2 mpg combined over the smaller Mazda CX-9 and its 2.5 inline-4.

That 25-mpg rating for AWD leads most three-row crossover SUVs with a 6-cylinder engine and AWD, and it even exceeds the 24 mpg rating of the AWD turbo-4 in the 2023 Toyota Highlander. But the Toyota can’t be beat with its available hybrid powertrain and its 35-mpg combined rating with AWD.

2024 Mazda CX-90

The 2024 CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select starts the bidding and comes with synthetic leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 10.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a power driver’s seat, a power tailgate, and four USB ports. It rides on 19-inch wheels, and seats eight, with a three-seat bench in both the second and third rows.

The 3.3 Turbo Preferred can be had with second-row captain’s chairs for a seven-seat configuration. For $44,820, it includes leather upholstery, heated front seats, and six USB Type-C ports, including two in the third row.

The $47,275 Turbo Preferred Plus comes with Sport, Off-road, and Towing modes, with a max towing that increases from 3,500 pounds to 5,000 pounds. It also has wireless smartphone connectivity, a wireless phone charger, and a head-up display.

The $50,275 Turbo Premium makes standard the seven-seat configuration with second-row captain’s chairs. Pushing Mazda into the premium segment, it rides on 21-inch alloy wheels, a hands-free tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, chrome exterior trim garnishes, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and a satellite radio trial.

The Turbo Premium Plus adds all of Mazda’s finest, at a price of $54,325. A 12.3-inch infotainment display becomes a touchscreen for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Premium Plus also comes with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a surround-view camera system, nappa leather seats, a heated steering wheel, cooled front seats, heated second-row captain’s chairs, and more.

2024 Mazda CX-90 2024 Mazda CX-90 2024 Mazda CX-90

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV pairs a 2.5-liter inline-4 with an electric motor powered by a 17.8-kwh lithium-ion battery pack. It makes 323 hp and 369 lb-ft, but Mazda would not disclose range and other performance specs until closer to launch. In addition to Sport and Off-road modes, an EV mode facilitates electric-power operation only, as long as the battery has a charge.

The PHEV Preferred costs $48,820 and follows the trim logic of the 3.3 Turbo Select, except it has the 12.3-inch instrument cluster. It comes standard with eight seats but has the option for second-row captain’s chairs.

2024 Mazda CX-90 2024 Mazda CX-90 2024 Mazda CX-90

The PHEV Premium adds a towing mode but capacity is maxed out at 3,500 pounds. It costs $54,275 and has the features of the Turbo Premium. It follows that the PHEV Premium Plus tops the plug-in hybrid lineup at $58,325.

The top 3.3 Turbo S uses the 3.3-liter turbo-6 with a 48-volt battery and a small motor but total system output is boosted to 340 hp and 369 lb-ft. Starting at $52,945, it represents Mazda’s luxury lineup, and comes standard with seven seats, but instead of a third-row bench, the third row has two seats, and the second row has a three-seat bench. That mid-row bench can be swapped out for captain’s chairs to seat six passengers total. Safety upgrades include a more advanced adaptive cruise control system and an exit warning if a pedestrian or cyclist is approaching from behind when the vehicle is parked and people are getting out of the car. Other upgrades include the twin 12.3-inch inch digital displays, 21-inch alloy wheels, and adaptive headlights.

2024 Mazda CX-90 2024 Mazda CX-90 2024 Mazda CX-90

The 3.3 Turbo S Premium introduces some sophisticated technology within its $57,825 starting price. It uses facial recognition from a camera in the display screen to recognize a driver profile and adjust the settings appropriately. Mazda didn’t specify how many profiles can be stored. It comes in the six-seat configuration, has nappa leather, a surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, and power folding side mirrors.

Finally, the CX-90 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus tops the lineup at $61,325. The six-seat setup has heated and cooled front and second-row seats, special cross-stitching on the seats, maple trim, and a two-tone leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 goes on sale this spring.

