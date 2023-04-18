The Hyundai Elantra N is getting a new look that will likely apply to the base Elantra as well.

An Instagram post and YouTube video released Tuesday show revised styling for Hyundai’s compact sport sedan, mainly in the form of a new nose that reflects the mid-size 2024 Sonata’s futuristic look. The grille is smaller but the lower air intake is larger. The headlight shape has changed, and the lights and a trim piece combine to give the face an unbroken horizontal line. The outboard air intakes are not more visually separated from the grille as it’s no longer all black. The rear doesn’t appear to have changed that much, though.

2024 Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai hasn’t shown this new styling on the base Elantra, but a camouflaged prototype was spied earlier this year, with what looked like a revised front fascia beneath the camouflage gear. Some interior changes may be part of the update as well.

The current Elantra, the nameplate’s seventh generation, arrived for the 2021 model year, with the Elantra N following for 2022. That means it’s about time for a mid-cycle update, and with the refreshed Elantra N already breaking cover, it’s likely to be a 2024 model.

It isn’t clear if any mechanical changes are planned. The Elantra N uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that sends 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels. Both 6-speed manual and 8-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission options were retained for the 2023 model year. In a first drive of the Elantra N during its debut model year, we found the compact sedan excels on and off the track.

The Elantra N is sold alongside the Kona N crossover, which is also expected to get a design update for 2024. They’ll soon be joined by an Ioniq 5 N. Scheduled to debut in July, it will be the first electric model for the N performance sub-brand.

