The Chevrolet Silverado HD has been updated for the 2024 model year, and included among the updates is a new ZR2 grade.

ZR2 is the brand’s designation for off-road-ready pickup trucks, and the Silverado HD ZR2 is a heavy-duty truck that will happily hit the trails as well as tow and haul all of your gear.

It will be offered exclusively in the 2500 Crew Cab configuration, and in regular ZR2 and ZR2 Bison guises. As is the case with Chevy’s other ZR2 trucks, the Bison has been developed with off-road outfitter American Expedition Vehicles and features upgrades designed to improve off-road capability primarily though added protective elements.

With either version of the Silverado HD ZR2, buyers get Multimatic’s DSSV spool-valve dampers, specific front upper and lower control arms, specific steering knuckles, an aluminum front skid plate, an enlarged steel transfer case skid plate, a rear e-locker, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires. The ZR2 also rides 1.5 inches higher than other Silverado HD trucks.

Also standard on both versions is an Off-Road driving mode that adjusts a number of vehicle systems, such as the anti-lock brakes and traction and stability control. It also optimizes the throttle and transmission settings for off-road driving.

Unique to the Bison are extras such as AEV 18-inch wheels, steel bumpers with integrated recovery points and winch mountings (front only), custom badging and interior details, plus steel skid plates for the front of the vehicle, steering rack, transfer case, and exhaust.

The standard powertrain is a 6.6-liter V-8 but a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8 is available for serious towing. When properly equipped, the diesel-powered truck’s tow rating is 18,500 pounds. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard with both powertrains.

For the interior, Chevy said it added materials that are easy to clean after a day in the dirt. The Silverado HD’s available head-up display also has an off-road inclinometer. A surround-view camera system, which is always handy during off-roading, can also be added.

Production of the Silverado HD ZR2 starts this summer at General Motors’ plant in Flint, Michigan. Pricing information will be announced closer to the start of production.

The related 2024 GMC Sierra HD is also due to receive an AT4X off-road grade. GMC is saving details on its truck for later this year.

