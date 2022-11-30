Skip to content
WHNT.com
Huntsville
46°
Sign Up
Huntsville
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Huntsville
Madison
Decatur
Athens
Shoals
Northwest Alabama
Northeast Alabama
Alabama News
Tennessee News
BBB Consumer Alerts
National
STEM
Artemis
COVID-19
Washington DC Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Automotive News
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Interactive Radar
Generac Superstore 7 Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Redstone Federal Credit Union Camera Network
Bus Stop Forecast
Gulf Coast Forecast
Weather Closings and Early Dismissals
Warnings
Photo Galleries
Live Alert 19 App
Traffic
Sports
Football Friday
Your Sports Video
Trash Pandas
Alabama
Auburn
North Alabama’s CW
On-Air
WHNT Live Stream
WHNT Video Center
WHNT/North Alabama’s CW Program Schedule
Talk of the Valley
Noon Interviews
Traffic
Breaking News Coverage
CBS News Live Feed
Closed Captioning Info
Community
Christmas Lights
Remarkable Women
The Story
Leadership Perspectives
Community Calendar
This Day in History
Veterans Voices
Rose of Sharon
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Pets
Garden Tips
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Contests
Newsletter
Contact Us
Meet the News 19 Team
WHNT News 19 Sales Team – Broadcast and Digital
News 19 App
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Work With Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Strange
Eagles belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ …
Top AP Strange Headlines
Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
California girl licensed to own unicorn — if she finds …
German police seek help in solving bull sperm heist
27 flee plane in Spain after pregnant woman simulates …
More AP Strange
Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote …
Michigan city pays driver $1,000 to settle tire marking …
Rat Attack: NYC seeks hands-on leader in anti-rodent …
Police: Golfer bit off man’s nose in argument over …
Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic …
Germany: woman arrested for shutting roommate’s ventilator
Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding …