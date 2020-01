× Man charged with robbing Decatur grocery store

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur man was arrested and charged with robbery after police said he stole groceries and threatened to shoot a store employee.

Cornelius Cortez Collier, 35, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree robbery.

Police said Collier was stealing groceries from the Aldi on Beltline Road Sunday and threatened the employee.

Police arrested Collier Monday when they said he returned to the store.

Collier’s bond was set at $50,000.