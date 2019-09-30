× ADOC arrests Montgomery-area city employee for inappropriate relationship with inmate

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. – Agents with the Alabama Department of Corrections Investigations and Intelligence Division made an arrest Friday after a tip about a “potentially inappropriate relationship.”

According to ADOC, Barbara Blevins, 48, was arrested after an investigation revealed she was having physical relations with an ADOC inmate.

At the time of her arrest, ADOC said the inmate was assigned to the Camden Community Based Facility and working for the City of Demopolis.

Blevins was booked into the Marengo County Jail after her arrest. The inmate doesn’t face criminal charges, but ADOC stated disciplinary action is pending.