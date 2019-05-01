× Dedication for first responders memorial set for May 18 in Rainsville

RAINSVILLE, Ala. — The public is invited to a dedication for a first responders memorial, currently under construction in Rainsville, in May.

The memorial is in Rainsville City Park. It will soon be completed, and organizer and WVSM radio station owner Kayron Guffey hopes it will be something for the community to enjoy.

“I think that it’s time that we recognize our first responders,” she said, “They’re often overlooked. That was my whole reason when we started this. I used to be a first responder years ago and it’s a thankless job, and these guys do great and I wanted to do something to honor them.”

“This is something that Ms. Kay spearheaded for us and she’s really put a lot of effort into this. She’s done all the fundraising and she’s been out in the hot sun working, and we really just can’t tell her thank you enough,” said Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith.

The memorial boasts three flags, landscaping, and a granite monument in the middle. It’s to honor first responders across the board. “Police, fire, EMS, dispatch,” Chief Smith said, “Everyone who is involved in the first responding world. If it weren’t for dispatchers we wouldn’t get the calls, if it weren’t for EMS, they come in and save lives after we secure the scene.”

Funded through donations from local businesses, the city, and the legislative delegation, the memorial is a community effort. “We would like to thank Stacy Sanford and Dawson Sanford for all of the work that they did,” Guffey said, “They came up here and formed the concrete. That was my vision, to do a circle, and I talked to a few folks and they said I can’t do it and I talked to Stacy he said ‘you get me the things to form it,’ and here’s the result.”

The memorial will be dedicated May 18 at 2 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to come. You can buy blue bows in support of law enforcement to ‘paint the city blue’ at WVSM in Rainsville. The proceeds will go to the memorial.