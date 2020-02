Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MARKET, Ala. - The Madison County Sheriff's Office said multiple vehicle burglaries took place over the weekend.

According to the Sheriff's Office, multiple vehicles were burglarized in the 100-block of Riverwalk Trail in New Market.

The Sheriff's Office stated it was searching for a silver four-door sedan, possibly an older Infiniti Q20 sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Mike Parton at (256) 722-7181 or mparton@madisoncountyal.gov.