School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Cullman County deputy, K9 partner injured in wreck Tuesday morning

Posted 5:40 am, February 11, 2020, by

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner were injured Tuesday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers lost contact with the deputy during heavy rain.

He was located a short time later on Highway 69 South, where he had wrecked and was unconscious.

ALGO reported the wreck happened at 3:41 a.m.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital, while his K9 partner was taken to a local veterinarian.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.