Cullman County deputy, K9 partner injured in wreck Tuesday morning
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 partner were injured Tuesday morning.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers lost contact with the deputy during heavy rain.
He was located a short time later on Highway 69 South, where he had wrecked and was unconscious.
ALGO reported the wreck happened at 3:41 a.m.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital, while his K9 partner was taken to a local veterinarian.