United Way of Madison County celebrates National 211 day on Feb. 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – While 911 is the number to call in an emergency, there’s another number you should know.

Dialing 2-1-1 connects you to a trained operator 24/7, who can help you access community services.

It’s the place to start when you don’t know where to begin.

Officials say, “2-1-1 is designed to assist families from all walks of life, but most importantly benefits our most vulnerable populations such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and low-income by facilitating access to public services.”

Tuesday, February 11 is National 211 Day and the United Way of Madison County is planning a big announcement, celebrating new initiatives. Join them at the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce at 2:30 p.m. for the announcement. The Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce is located at 225 Church Street in Huntsville.