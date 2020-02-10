× Straight to Ale recognized as ‘Best Brewer in the State’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local Huntsville brewery is receiving some well-deserved recognition as the Best in Alabama.

Straight to Ale at Campus 805 was recognized by RateBeer as 2019’s Best Brewer in the state and their delicious Monkeynaut IPA noted as the Best Beer in Alabama.

RateBeer says they collected data from 4.2 million reviews that were submitted by its global community. According to RateBeer, the data examined more than 640,000 beers by over 33,000 brewers and over 74,000 places around the world.

“It takes a lot of hard work from our entire team here at Straight to Ale, along with great support from our community to get us here, along with a little monkeying around,” said Bob Gile the Brewery Manager at Straight to Ale.

RateBeer recognizes the best new brewers, best places for beer by region and country, best reviewers, best beers in the world, best beers by style and best 100 brewers in the world.

Read the complete list of RateBeer Best Awards by clicking here.

Straight to Ale was founded in 2009.