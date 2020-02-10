Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

Piper and Leaf hosting ‘Clothing Swap’ Feb. 13

Posted 12:38 pm, February 10, 2020, by

rack of fast fashion colorful women's sweaters on display for reselling,recycling,donation,reusing or welfare for second life sold at flea market, outdoors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local tea shop is hosting a unique Galentines event.

On Thursday, February 13th, the community is invited to a ‘Clothing Swap‘ in honor of Galentines Day. The event, hosted by Piper and Leaf, will be at their Lowe Mill shop from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Attendees can bring all their extra clothing, purses, jackets, jewelry and swap them out for something new-to-you. Organizers encourage attendees to bring their gal pals.

Piper and Leaf will have BOGO tea specials during the swap.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.