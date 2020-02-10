× Piper and Leaf hosting ‘Clothing Swap’ Feb. 13

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local tea shop is hosting a unique Galentines event.

On Thursday, February 13th, the community is invited to a ‘Clothing Swap‘ in honor of Galentines Day. The event, hosted by Piper and Leaf, will be at their Lowe Mill shop from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Attendees can bring all their extra clothing, purses, jackets, jewelry and swap them out for something new-to-you. Organizers encourage attendees to bring their gal pals.

Piper and Leaf will have BOGO tea specials during the swap.