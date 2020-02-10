New bill aims at revamping Alabama public records law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - A new bill being offered aims to change Alabama's open records law. Senator Cam Ward from Alabaster is sponsoring a bill he says would provide more transparency to Alabamians.

Ward says Alabama's current open records law is outdated. He wants to make a series of changes to bring it into the 21st century.

"Things where I can go in digitally and have access to records, provide more transparency, and the end goal is the records don't belong to government officials they belong to the taxpayers. So, I think that should be the ultimate goal we keep in mind any legislation we finally pass," said Senator Ward (R - Alabaster).

He says the bill doesn't create any new exemptions but offers clarifications.

"For example, why is it when I go in and request a 20-page document I can be charged a dollar a page like you used to when you had to get printed copies, when in fact they email it to you? Why am I getting charged $20 for someone to email me something?" Ward asked.

An assistant for the Alabama Press Association says the bill brings Alabama in line with other states.

The bill creates a timeline requiring organizations to respond, it outlines civil penalties for noncompliance, and creates the position of a Public Access Counselor.

"Someone that is not in the AG's office and not a part of the court system to address disputes over public records requests. It's kind of an intermediate level. It's something that a lot of other states have that we don't," said Evans Bailey, assistant attorney for the Alabama Press Association.

Senator Ward says the bill is about moving the state forward. He says he won't allow other lawmakers to push through amendments that would create new hurdles to access public records.

"If my bill's not perfect, then amend it to make it better, but if you try to dilute it, make it worse, I would just withdraw the bill. I wouldn't let that happen," Ward said.

One thing the bill does not address is police bodycam footage.

"Because oftentimes, you can say I want to see the body cam immediately. Now, you basically throw that out as being part of the evidence in a court case. You've basically taken the case. I think you should wait until the actual case, use that information in court as it should be allowed. However, if you start publicizing that information, you're going to taint a case before you ever get a trial," Ward said.

Ward says a public hearing for the bill is scheduled on February 25.