× Huntsville police searching for missing man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

Christopher Antonio Jackson, 24, was last seen Feb. 2 in the Bob Wallace and Garden Cove area.

Jackson may have a medical need, police said.

Anyone who has information on his location is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.