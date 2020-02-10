Guntersville plans drainage improvements after being awarded $450,000 grant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - A rainy start to 2020 is putting drainage systems to the test all across the Tennessee Valley.

The City of Guntersville was recently awarded a large grant to improve its drainage system in one neighborhood.

Rainwater can turn to flooding in an instant in the East Lake community of Guntersville.

“It just kind of goes wherever it’s made its own path,” said Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar.

The drainage system there is old and needs some improvements.

“It’s on the side of a hill and through the years, silt has come down the mountain and it’s just filled in and it needs significant work,” explained Dollar.

The city is now working on a plan to make those much-needed improvements, thanks to a $450,000 grant awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey from the Community Development Block Grant program.

“It’s so dangerous on roads if you don’t have proper drainage, just sheets of water will go across and those are on hills," said Dollar. "They actually would eventually end up on Highway 227, so it’s so important to catch the water and get it in the proper storm water system versus on the roads. It’s much safer for motorists, safer for the people’s property up there."

The city will match more than $50,000 of the grant.

The funds will also help pay for some repaving in the area.