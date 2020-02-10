× Florence Police close flooded roads, remind public to slow down

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police have closed multiple flooded roads across the city.

According to a Facebook post from Sunday, FPD closed Coffee Road, which runs under Mitchell Boulevard to access Highway 20.

FPD also closed Jim Spain Drive and Clayborn Liles Drive, both of which lead to McFarland Park, which is also closed to the public.

Boats at the marina are inaccessible and are not being permitted to launch.

FPD also reminded everyone to use headlights, windshield wipers, avoid crossing flooded roads, and slow down.