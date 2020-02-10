Flooding Rain Ahead – Possible Severe Storms Later This Week

We can’t shake the rain. This is two years in a row where we have had an abnormally wet start to the year. 2019 was extremely wet and 2020 is starting the same. These totals for 2020 aren’t even the true story. Some parts of the Tennessee Valley are over ten inches for the month and we aren’t even close to being done. This is the climate data as of early Monday morning. These doesn’t include any of the rain so far Monday:

Remember some parts of Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties northeast through Lincoln had upwards of seven inches from last week’s system alone. With more heavy rain, flooding will be major issue especially in low-lying areas. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Tuesday afternoon for all of the Tennessee Valley.

Look at these photos from Point Mallard Park in Decatur. These are aerial photos taken from Jeremy Lee. These are just past the pool and main attractions area of the park. The soccer fields to the left are partial flooded. If you keep driving down, the popular walking trails and road are flooded. Part of the golf course has standing water as well. These photos were taken on Sunday, February 9. With more rain on the way, conditions through the park aren’t going to improve anytime soon.

What about later this week? A strong line of storms move through the Tennessee Valley Wednesday into Thursday. The timing is up in the air on the severity of these storms for that time frame. WHEN those storms move through will make all the difference if we get heavy rain and strong storms or a round of severe storms. Check back for further updates as we get closer to that midweek time frame. The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Tennessee Valley under a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe thunderstorms Wednesday with an *ENHANCED RISK* just to our southwest for Wednesday.

Here is a link to the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion. Be safe and remember never drive where water covers the road!