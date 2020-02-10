Areal Flood Warning Through Tuesday Morning At 11am

This in from the National Weather Service in Franklin County this morning:

(2:46 AM) nwsbot: Local Storm Report by NWS HUN: 1 S Russellville [Franklin Co, AL] emergency mngr reports FLASH FLOOD at 02:08 AM CST — em report of at least 5 roads covered in water and in the process of being blockaded across franklin county, al.

An areal flood warning is in effect for all of north Alabama until 11am because of the overnight rainfall.

Heaviest rain has moved out for the morning commute, but several roads are closed or barricaded! NOAA’s WPC (Weather Prediction Center) outlines a large area of Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas where heavy rain overnight could cause more flash flooding.

From the WPC discussion:

Areas affected...Northern Alabama/Georgia, East Tennessee, South Carolina Upstate, and Western North Carolina For the areal flood warning: * AT 450 AM CST, MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL HAS ENDED. HOWEVER, RAINFALL OF ONE HALF TO ONE AND ONE-HALF INCHES OF RAIN OVERNIGHT HAS RESULTED IN CONTINUED RUNOFF AND FLOODING ON MANY SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS. ALSO, OVERFLOW FLOODING OF DITCHES AND FIELDS DUE TO SATURATED SOILS ALSO CONTINUES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... HUNTSVILLE, DECATUR, MADISON, FLORENCE, ATHENS, ALBERTVILLE, CULLMAN, SCOTTSBORO, HARTSELLE AND FORT PAYNE.

If you are traveling early in the morning, watch for flooded roads. If you cannot see the pavement, don’t assume it’s there. Take a different route.

Here is a look at the 24 hour estimated rain totals ending early Tuesday morning. Heaviest rain in the Shoals fell Monday morning: