Colbert County say convicted sex offender in custody

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they’ve located a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Joseph Christopher Gattman, 38, was wanted for violating sex offender regulations and failing to register with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office.

After putting out a call for help on Facebook, the sheriff’s office updated and said after hiding from law enforcement for several days, Gattman had been arrested by Muscle Shoals police on unrelated charges.