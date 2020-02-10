× 1 dead following Monday morning shooting in Albertville

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirms that one person is dead following a shooting Monday morning.

According to reports, multiple agencies were involved in a shooting outside the city of Albertville early February 10th. Reports say that the Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Albertville PD, Boaz PD, and Douglas PD were involved.

The sheriff’s office says one person is dead but there are no other reports of injuries.

Chief Deputy Guthrie confirms that there is no threat to the public.

The SBI is investigating the shooting.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.