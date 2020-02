ORLANDO, Fla. – The Sparkman High School Varsity Cheerleaders are bringing another title back to North Alabama.

The Sparkman Co-Ed team competed against schools from around the country over the weekend at the 2020 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

The Senators won the Small Varsity Co-Ed Division on Sunday. The win gives them their third World Title. The team has won the title since 2018.

Congratulations to the team and coaches on all their hard work!