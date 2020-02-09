Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

Search ‘suspended indefinitely’ for missing driver at Buck’s Pocket

Posted 9:47 pm, February 9, 2020, by , Updated at 10:32PM, February 9, 2020
JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - The search for a missing driver at Buck's Pocket State Park has been "suspended indefinitely," according to authorities.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said the search ended on Sunday without locating the missing driver.

He said the search has been "suspended indefinitely due to weather that is incoming to the area throughout next week." The search will continue when it is safe for rescue crews to operate in the park, according to Trooper Daniel.

