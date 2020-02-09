Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week

North Alabama cheer teams compete at UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several cheer teams across the Tennessee Valley competed at the 2020 UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship this weekend.

Multiple teams will be bringing back new titles to North Alabama.

Buckhorn Club Cheer (Photo: Tawnyia Freeman)

Buckhorn Club Cheer placed fourth in the Senior Club Division at the competition on Sunday. The team's coaches are Mindy Pierce and Julie Bagdonas.

Sparkman Jr. Varsity (Photo: Mattie Crutcher)

Sparkman Jr. Varsity placed second in the JV Co-Ed Division on Sunday.

Athens High School (Photo: Kelvin Campbell)

Athens High School placed third in Super Varsity Division 2 on Sunday.

James Clemens (Photo: Blake Lane)

James Clemens Varsity placed second in Super Varsity Division 1 and placed sixth in Varsity Gameday.

