Heavy rain, flash flooding likely Monday through Thursday

Plentiful sunshine will be in full force Sunday afternoon, which is great news for anyone who needs to spend some time outdoors cleaning up from last week’s flooding.

In addition, it would be a opportunity to clear out storm drains and protect any property damage from the heavy rain that is forecast for this coming week.

Unfortunately, flash flooding is expected, and the upcoming rains may exacerbate areas that are already recovering from last week’s flash floods.

Rainfall already well above average for February

Within the first week of February, a total of 2.99″ of rain was recorded at Huntsville International Airport, and 3.52″ was recorded at the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals.

This is approximately 1.5″ to 2.5″ above average for these areas, and it is already more than half of the rainfall that is usually received in an average February.

This of course was not the heaviest rainfall recorded in the Tennessee Valley. Rainfall totals as high as 4″-7″ were observed across north Alabama and south Tennessee last week.

Unfortunately, the set up for this coming week may produce rainfall that mirrors what occurred just a few days ago.

Heavy rain for the majority of Monday, multiple waves to follow through Thursday

Rainy, stormy weather is associated with low pressure, and this week two different waves of low pressure will move across the Tennessee Valley.

The first wave will arrive Monday morning and slowly exit the region late Monday evening. As much as 2″-4″ inches of rain is expected on Monday alone, with another wave approaching behind it on Tuesday.

This much heavy rainfall in such a short amount of time is bound to produce flash flooding problems in a region that already experienced flash flooding last week. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the Tennessee Valley under a Moderate Risk of Excessive Rainfall for Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

The second wave will arrive late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon, when another 2-4″ of rainfall is possible. This second wave will be slow to clear the region, and rainfall will finally taper off Thursday into Friday morning.

Once again, it is important to underscore the seriousness of this week’s flooding situation: This much heavy rainfall in such a short amount of time is bound to produce flash flooding problems in a region that already experienced flash flooding last week.

So what can you do to prepare ahead of the rain?

Download the Live Alert 19 app if you haven’t already — it will let you know when flood watches and warnings are issued for your area

Review your property for any areas where rainwater may get into your home or damage your basement, crawlspace, etc. If you live near a low-lying area or a stream, creek, or storm water run off drainage area, be prepared to block the rising water from entering your home or business.

Double check your insurance to see if it covers flood damage. Not every home or business insurance plan covers flooding; you want to make sure you are covered

Clear storm drains of any loose debris WHILE THE WEATHER IS DRY; do not attempt to do this when the rain begins, because the water pressure building up from a blocked drain can injure you

Protect any sensitive documents from being contaminated by floodwaters; place them in a waterproof container, even if it’s a water-tight plastic bag

Be aware of any road closures nearby; NEVER attempt to drive through flooded or barricaded roadways! Floodwaters can completely wash out roadways, sweeping your car away in the process

Check the National Weather Service's flood preparation guide for additional tips ahead of the flood

Unfortunately, heavy rain is in the forecast through Thursday evening. Drier weather is expected Friday and Saturday. Check the WHNT News 19 Forecast Discussion for updates.