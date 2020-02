Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH men's basketball team bounced back after a loss to West Alabama by earning an 82-72 victory over in-state rival Montevallo on Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore guard Max Shulman led his team with 26 points in the victory over the Falcons and redshirt junior guard Seth Swalve finished with 7 rebounds.

The Chargers have a week off until they travel to take on West Georgia on Saturday, February 15.