TBI arrests Camden man on murder charge

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. – A Camden man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Authorities responded to a fire call at a home on South Spruce Street in Bruceton around 1 a.m. on Saturday., according to a news release from the TBI. When first responders arrived, they found a body inside the home.

TBI said during the course of the investigation into the fire and death, agents developed information that identified Jason Mills as the person responsible for the death of the victim.

According to the release, agents arrested Jason Mark Mills, 33, on Saturday and charged him with one count of first-degree murder. Mills is being held in the Carroll County Jail without bond.

The TBI said TBI special agents, the 24th District Attorney’s Office, Bruceton Police Department, Bruceton Fire Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Caroll County Fire Department, and Hollow Rock Fire Department assisted in the investigation.

The victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy and confirmation of identification, according to the TBI.