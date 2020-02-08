Senate candidate Jeff Sessions campaigns at Tennessee Valley Republican Club

MADISON, Ala. — Voters in Alabama will elect one member to the U.S. Senate in November, but before that vote is the primary election between seven Republican candidates.

Saturday morning, Jeff Sessions spoke at the Tennessee Valley Republican Club in Madison.

Sessions held the Senate seat for 20 years before President Trump appointed him as U.S. Attorney General in 2017. In 2018, he resigned at the presidents’ request.

Now, Sessions says he is backing the president and his agenda, saying what he supports protects the U.S. from unfair trade, ends illegal immigration, and strengthens the national defense. Sessions adds he is aware of how important the military is in the Huntsville area.

“I used to say I worked full-time for Huntsville because so much of what we did was related to this community,” said Sessions. “Nobody in this race comes close to knowing this city like I do. I’m the only veteran in the race so I feel like I have an opportunity right now to make an unusual contribution.”

A great morning with the @TVRCRepublicans! Thanks for the invitation to come speak. #alsen pic.twitter.com/RdVYmFEjc4 — Jeff Sessions (@jeffsessions) February 8, 2020

During the morning meeting, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said he is proud to support Jeff Sessions.

“I’m telling you right now, we have the right guy as president,” said Strong. “He needs some help. Senator Sessions, I’m proud to support you. I appreciate what you do, and he understands national defense, he understands border security, and he doesn’t need a lesson on how to make it happen.”

The primary election will be held in less than a month, on March 3, 2020.