Pedestrian hospitalized after wreck on Jordan Lane

Posted 4:53 pm, February 8, 2020, by , Updated at 05:16PM, February 8, 2020
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A pedestrian is in the hospital after a wreck on Jordan Lane, according to Huntsville Police.

The wreck happened Saturday afternoon on Jordan Lane near University Drive.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Huntsville Police diverted traffic on Jordan Lane in front of the KFC onto Marie Avenue as crews worked the scene. The Huntsville Police Department said all lanes were reopened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Google Map for coordinates 34.734957 by -86.627298.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.