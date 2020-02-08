Pedestrian hospitalized after wreck on Jordan Lane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A pedestrian is in the hospital after a wreck on Jordan Lane, according to Huntsville Police.

The wreck happened Saturday afternoon on Jordan Lane near University Drive.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Huntsville Police diverted traffic on Jordan Lane in front of the KFC onto Marie Avenue as crews worked the scene. The Huntsville Police Department said all lanes were reopened shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday.