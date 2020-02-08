Lady Chargers earns six game win streak against Montevallo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH women's basketball team beat in-state rival Montevallo 73-68 on Saturday, which makes six straight wins for the Lady Chargers. The last time the UAH women's team had a six game winning streak was back in the 2011-12 season.

Senior guard Aryn Sanders led with 21 points against the Falcons while sophomore guard Holly Harris and Sanders each had 7 rebounds.

The Lady Chargers are back in action at home on Tuesday, February 11 as they host Martin Methodist at 5:30 p.m. in Spragins Hall.