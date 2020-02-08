Lady Chargers earns six game win streak against Montevallo

Posted 8:50 pm, February 8, 2020, by
Data pix.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH women's basketball team beat in-state rival Montevallo 73-68 on Saturday, which makes six straight wins for the Lady Chargers. The last time the UAH women's team had a six game winning streak was back in the 2011-12 season.

Senior guard Aryn Sanders led with 21 points against the Falcons while sophomore guard Holly Harris and Sanders each had 7 rebounds.

The Lady Chargers are back in action at home on Tuesday, February 11 as they host Martin Methodist at 5:30 p.m. in Spragins Hall.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.