Explore The South: Unclaimed Baggage Center

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Scottsboro is home to the only Unclaimed Baggage Center in the country, restoring unclaimed baggage from the airline industry and other transportation authorities.

As well as being a tourist destination, you'll also find all sorts of treasures in this store. Stock travels far and wide before it makes it to the center.

Brenda Cantrell, Brand Ambassador for Unclaimed Baggage Center, said they purchase the luggage in bulk, and they never know what's going to be inside. Every time they open a bag, it's a new surprise.

"We`re full of everyday items but we are a treasure trove of unexpected items mixed all throughout," she said.

Cantrell said when people first come to the center they are drawn to the jewelry, the electronics, and the clothes.

In 2020, the Unclaimed Baggage Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary. To celebrate, employees are taking a road trip, driving a 1974 Chevrolet truck around the country. The 1974 truck is the same type the store's late founder, Doyle Owens, drove up to Washington, D.C. to buy his first load of unclaimed baggage.

The Center is located at 509 W Willow St, Scottsboro.

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

