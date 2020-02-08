After impeachment vote, energized GOP Senate candidates campaign in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Four Senate candidates were in Huntsville on Saturday afternoon to greet voters before next month's primary.

But for some challengers, money is running short.

Nearly 100 undecided men and women showed up to Life Church in Huntsville on Saturday. And for Air Force veteran Bertram Mau, it was a chance to help make up his mind.

"I don't know why you're trying to get into the Senate when we need more people in the House," Mau asked Congressman Bradley Byrne.

"We've got to take this seat back from Doug Jones. And if you make me your nominee, by golly, I'll do it," Rep. Byrne said.

There are just over three weeks until the Alabama primary. Seven candidates are running for Senate on the Republican ticket.

"I'm just looking for the one who'd be the strongest, who could take back that Senate seat we need," Mau said.

The forum happened three days after Senator Doug Jones voted 'yes' to articles of impeachment against President Trump.

"I think Doug Jones voting to remove President Trump from office is the last straw," Byrne said.

Jones' move is likely to fire up conservative voters in Alabama, but for Senate hopefuls like Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, and Stanley Adair, campaign fundraising by March has proven difficult.

"We certainly don't have the name ID that Jeff Sessions has," Mooney said. "But we're going to keep working hard. This is about our children and grandchildren's future. We'll finish the right way."

"I'm pretty much self-funded anyway," Adair said. "I take small donations here and there. But I don't want to be bought by special interest groups."

During the Tea Party hosted forum, the candidates fielded questions on education, right to life, and health care.

"I'm in this race because the last time, the people of Alabama lost this race because Washington got involved. And I think the people of Alabama have the right to choose their Senator," Moore said.

By the end of the nearly two-hour forum, Mau said he still wasn't ready to name a favorite.

"I think a lot of voters will sit down over the next three weeks and do their own homework," Byrne said.

Early frontrunners in the race, Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville, weren't at Saturday's forum. Sessions spoke to the Tennessee Valley Republican Club in Madison on Saturday morning and Tuberville has made stops in Madison County in 2020.

Organizer Mike Parsons says he plans to host another candidate forum next month in Huntsville if the Senate race heads for a runoff.