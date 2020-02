× 1 shot on Gaslight Place in Decatur Friday night

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police said one person was injured in a second shooting Friday night.

Decatur Police said officers were called to the shooting in the 2400-block of Gaslight Place SW around 9:10 p.m.

One person was taken to Decatur Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to this shooting, DPD responded to a robbery call around 2:30 p.m. One person was shot and later died.