USSRC to honor Black History Month with special planetarium program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is honoring Black History Month with a special program.

On Friday, February 7th, the USSRC will be offering a special showing of Alabama Winter Skies in the INTUITIVE® Planetarium. Organizers say the planetarium staff will lead a conversation on how slaves and the abolitionists who helped them used star patterns for Underground Railroad escape missions to the north.

Attendees can learn how to navigate the same night sky slaves used to gain their freedom 200 years ago.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12 and $10 for members.

